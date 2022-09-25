 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Gauri Khan releases promo of her new design show Dream Homes
Gauri Khan releases promo of her new design show 'Dream Homes'

Producer/ Celebrity Interior designer Gauri Khan, in a recent interview said that her her son AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie, he can't resist good food.

Kamiya Jani, host Curly Tales asked Khan who’s the real foodie in the family to which she replied: “I think it’s my little one. He loves good food, he is also becoming a little heavier by the day. So, we have to watch out for him.”

She further talked about her personal food preferences in the interview. “I love the channa bhatura, pav bhaji, the chaat. I like everything. It is great food, I love it, she added.”

Khan told that she has experienced the street food of Delhi more than Mumbai’s and she feels that the capital city tops in street food.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is not only a producer but an amazing celebrity interior designer. She is coming up with a new design show of her own named Dream Homes, where she will be where she will be designing homes with the creative minds of Bollywood namely:, Malika Arora, Manish Malhota Katrina Kaif and others, reported Etimes.

More From Showbiz:

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding
Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'

Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'
Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'
Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt
WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?

WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal take inspiration from vintage Indian poster art for their wedding invites

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal take inspiration from vintage Indian poster art for their wedding invites
Bipasha Basu's Baby Shower: The actress slays in a peach coloured gown

Bipasha Basu's Baby Shower: The actress slays in a peach coloured gown
Fawad Khan on following Aamir Khan with Physical transformation:

Fawad Khan on following Aamir Khan with Physical transformation:"I was hospitalised"
Priyanka Chopra's opinion on stunts:

Priyanka Chopra's opinion on stunts: "It's like math, if you train, you can do it"
Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday

Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday
'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24

'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24

Latest

view all