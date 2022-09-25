 
Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s interaction at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was recently analysed by a body language expert.

Jesus Enrique Rosas dropped a video review to share: “Catherine and Harry never acknowledge each other. Katherine acted like Harry did not exist. I think that she’s fed up with all the drama, and all the hurt, and all the nastiness that Harry has thrown at the royal family.”

The expert further added: “You remember that last year at Prince Philip’s funeral, it was Katherine that was the peacemaker between William and Harry. She was the one that told William, ‘Hey, you have to talk to your brother.

“Let’s just hang out together.’ But [their latest interaction] serves as a confirmation that this has changed.”

Rosas referred to Today report that the Princess of Wales facilitated a peaceful reunion with William and Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral.

“I think what we can say is that if there is discord between the brothers, we don’t see it here,” said body language expert Joe Navarro last year.

“William has set the pace, waiting for his brother to catch up and Kate has moved to the side so that the brothers can be together,” the expert added.

