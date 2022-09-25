Prince Harry warned over making ‘attacks’ on Royal Family in upcoming new book

Prince Harry has been advised to ‘bin the book’ in the wake of the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly been making last-minute changes to the bombshell memoir was suggested to pull the plug on the book as he and his wife Meghan Markle were taken back into the fold following the death of Her Majesty.

Royal commentator Nile Gardiner has issued a serious warning to Harry by saying that there is "far less public appetite" for books from the Sussex pair in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Gardiner said that any further "attacks" on the royal family would "significantly undermine Harry’s own standing."

Ahead of the release of the memoir, the royal commentator said, any "attacks on the Royal Family" would be seen as being in "very poor taste."

Prince Harry's book was expected to be released in Autumn 2022 but there is speculation that it may be delayed to 2023.

According to publisher, Penguin, Harry's memoir will "share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him".