Sunday Sep 25 2022
News about early elections will be announced in couple of days: Pervez Khattak

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Former Defense Minister and PTI leader Pervez Khattak. — Radio Pakistan/ File
  • "They will either have to resign and dissolve assemblies or confront us”, Khattak tells coalition govt.
  • Says he will demonstrate how to overthrow throne once he reaches Islamabad.
  • Says "no one in the world is ready to trust the coalition government".

JEHANGIRA: Former Defense Minister and PTI leader Pervez Khattak said Sunday that he is involved in all the matters related to his party and assured workers and supporters that news related to early elections will be revealed in two to three days.

Khattak, while speaking during a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Jehangira town, warned that he will demonstrate how to overthrow the throne once he reaches Islamabad.

"No one in the world is ready to trust the coalition government and they will be taught a lesson on how to be removed from power", he said. "These people will not be able to leave Islamabad as the decision [about their future] will be made on the ground."

"They will either have to resign and dissolve the assemblies or come face to face with us”, he added. 

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal told the PTI leadership that if it was interested in holding early elections, then chairman Imran Khan should dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"If he does so, he will go one step closer to his demand", Ahsan said, adding that he doesn't want to part ways with the governments.

He further said that Khan could not recover from the setback of losing power, therefore, he was waging a war against the country to avenge his defeat. That too at a time when the country was undergoing unprecedented devastation because of the floods.

