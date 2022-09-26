Nothing illegal in leaked audio: Marriyum

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference on August 18, 2022 — PID

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that there was nothing illegal in the purported leaked audio from the Prime Minister’s Office, which made PTI Chairman Imran Khan angry and caused him pain.



In a statement, she said Imran Khan had gone "mad" as he found nothing illegal in the leaked audio, adding that his speech at a public gathering in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was shameless.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, Marriyum said the purported audio was proof that neither was an illegal act done nor was any undue benefit given to anyone. She said the power plant had been imported from India in accordance with law and the policy was approved by the Imran-led government.

“Imran Khan should read a decision of the Multan bench of the Lahore High Court on July 18, 2020, on installation of a grid station for a housing society,” she added.

Marriyum said Imran Khan, who had traded off the country’s freedom, independence and economy against foreign funding, was now raging with pain and anger as nothing illegal was found in the audio leak.

“A person who received funding from Romita Shetty and Inder Dosanjh is now crying out of pain caused by uselessness of the audio leak,” she added.

She said Imran Khan was angry that he did not find PM Shehbaz Sharif involved in changing any policy, nor asking for land or a 5-carat diamond.

“The PTI chair was angry and in pain as there was no mention of his wife Bushra Bibi and a 5-carat diamond in the leaked audio. The person who was caught red-handed in spending charity funds for political and personal use has every right to make a hue and cry over a audio leak which does not prove any illegal conduct,” she said, accusing Imran Khan of changing government policies for a five-carat diamond.

She regretted that a person, who had changed the government policy for 458 kanal land, was now hurling accusations on others.

The minister further stated that Imran Khan, who changed the rules of Toshakhana for earning profit from three watches worth millions of rupees, should better introspect instead of accusing others of misconduct.

“No anti-Pakistan conspiracy was found in this audio as was revealed in the leaked conversation of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin with the provincial ministers of the PTI governments,” she maintained.