Monday Sep 26 2022
Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'

Anaya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2
Earlier today, Ananya Panday shared a sweet post for her father Chunky Panday’s 60th birthday, called her the coolest daddy.

Taking it to the Instagram, Panday posted a throwback where the famous father-daughter duo can be seen spending the best time of their lives together.

Ananya wrote: “Happy 60th to the OG the best person I know, I love you daddy cool.”

As soon as the actress shared the post, Seema Sajdeh, Tahira Kashyap and Bhavana Pandey (Chunky’s wife) dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Earlier this Saturday, Chunkey Panday hosted a birthday party for his industry friends. The party included prominent names like; Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and many more.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the film Kho Gye Hum Kahan opposite Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Dream Girl 2 lined up next alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

According to NDTV, the actress was last seen in the film Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. 

