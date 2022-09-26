 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queens legacy, experts
King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts 

King Charles III ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

Charles has been preparing for the new monarch’s role his entire life. However, royal experts have anticipated that he will face multiple challenges while maintaining good relationships with the government of the country.

While holding the longest apprenticeship of 70 years, King Charles has actively campaigned on environmental issues for more than 50 years. He has been and was an early advocate for climate action as well.

Fears have emerged that King Charles may destroy the legacy of Queen Elizabeth as now prime minister Liz Truss' government has threatened to accelerate fossil fuel extraction by introducing more oil drilling and fracking.

The new policy may impact Charles' passion for environmentalism as his input on the issue could "risk everything his mother worked so long to protect", journalist Dominic Lawson claimed.

As head of state, the monarch is expected to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.

Her Majesty had remained neutral throughout her 70-year reign, but some claim Charles' input on green issues could now be needed as Truss' policies threaten to cause further damage to the environment.

The UK has previously agreed to legally-binding targets to reduce carbon emissions by 2050 to achieve net zero. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why
K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans

K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans
Britney Spears contrasts herself with Jennifer Lopez in scathing post on conservatorship

Britney Spears contrasts herself with Jennifer Lopez in scathing post on conservatorship

'Confident Quad' of women to support King Charles III

'Confident Quad' of women to support King Charles III
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public
Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?

Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?
Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons

Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons
Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media

Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media
Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?

Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?
King Charles escaped embarrassing moment during Queen’s funeral, details inside

King Charles escaped embarrassing moment during Queen’s funeral, details inside

Latest

view all