Monday Sep 26 2022
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh might team-up for 'Don 3'

Monday Sep 26, 2022

SRK's 'Don' franchise is directed by Farhan Akhtar 

Rumours had it that the third installment of the Don franchise is reportedly going to star Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

As per the sources: “Farhan Akhtar had an ambitious idea of getting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan together in the third installment.”

Earlier in 1978, Bachchan played the role of Don in the original movie. Later on, SRK played the lead role. Therefore sources say that keeping this in mind, Director Farhan Akhtar has made up his mind to bring the two veterans together in Don 3.

Reports also had it that Ranveer Singh will have a cameo appearance in the film. “And that’s not all. As per Farhan’s plot, Don 3 is also supposed to have a cameo by Ranveer Singh. He is being touted to play Don. The idea is that SRK’s Don character would pass the baton to Ranveer’s Don character so that he can take on the iconic role in the future past, sources revealed.”

Lastly, the report concluded by saying: “Don 3 is one of the most awaited films of all time and if Shah Rukh Khan is joined by Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, then it would have also translated into a record-breaking opening, especially if the film had been released on a holiday.”

