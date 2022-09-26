JIT formed to probe PM Shehbaz's purported audio leak

— Thumbnail image is a screengrab of Geo News live streaming

High-level investigation has been initiated to probe matter of data being leaked from PM house.

Sources say JIT will probe into whether devices were installed in PM's house or if phone calls were recorded.

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of National Security Committee on Wednesday.

A joint investigation team (JIT) has been constituted to investigate the data hacked from the Prime Minister's House.

A high-level investigation has been initiated to probe the matter of data being leaked from the PM House, with one member each included from intelligence agencies in the JIT.

The team will look into how the data was hacked and will have the authority to conduct an investigation involving the PM House staff.

Sources said that the team will probe into whether devices were installed in the PM House or if the phone calls were recorded. The team will also examine which officers were present in the house at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the personnel of the special branch designated at the PM's secretariat will also be questioned regarding the matter.

The movement of the security personnel posted at the PM's House and office has also been restricted, the sources added.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz Sharif also called a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday related to the recording at the Prime Minister's House. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the security agencies.

Audio leaks

The latest and second leaked audio that had gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others — which contains a discussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

In it, PML-N leaders can be allegedly heard expressing their opinions over PTI’s resignations. They are also talking about London's permission to accept the resignations.

Before that, another leaked audio had gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz — that contained a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.