Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara creates history

A picture of Sajid Ali Sadpara, captured during one of his summits — Twitter/Alpine Adventure Guides
KARACHI: Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara created history on Monday when he became the first Pakistani alpinist to achieve the true summit of Mount Manaslu — the world’s 8th highest peak.

Sadpara’s team confirmed that he reached atop Manaslu before a huge avalanche had stuck the climber around C4 in the afternoon.

Manaslu’s “true summit” became the centre of attention when last year renowned Nepali climber MingmaG claimed that all previous summits done at the peak were not the actual summit and there’s still distance left from the actual top of the mountain.

Following Mingma’s revelation, several climbers aiming for different records had announced to re-summit Manaslu including Pakistan’s Sirbaz Ali and Shehroze Kashif.

Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of late Ali Sadpara, was among the climbers who were aiming to complete a true summit this season.

His team confirmed that Sajid successfully summited Mt Manaslu 8,163 metres on Monday afternoon without the use of supplemental oxygen.

As per Sajid’s expedition management company, he had already crossed 8,000m and had moved ahead when the huge avalanche struck the climbers en route C-4 which forced many other climbers to abandon their plans.

