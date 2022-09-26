 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appear in high spirits after 'queue-gate' scandal

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appear in high spirits after queue-gate scandal
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appear in high spirits after 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield looked fresh and clam as they put 'queue-gate' behind them while returning to This Morning on Monday.

The TV presenters appeared to be back to their happy selves after 73,000 fans called for them to be sacked over the scandal.

Holly, 41, looked stunning in a £140 bright pink jumper and a £240 flowing skirt from the brand Cefinn, which she teamed with tottering nude heels.

Her long hair was out and over her shoulders in tousled curls and she beamed in the snap.

Meanwhile, Phillip, 60, cut a dapper figure in a checked shirt, teamed with black skinny jeans and smart shoes.

It comes after allegations that Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, 'skipped the queue' to see the Queen lying in state earlier this month, with the pair copping backlash from fans and even facing a petition calling for them to be axed.

On Monday, the petition for the presenters to be removed from television altogether has now reached 73,000 signatures.

Holly shared the first picture of herself on social media on Monday morning since fans called for her to be sacked over the 'queue-gate' scandal. 

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson's son Prince enjoys motorcycle ride with girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's son Prince enjoys motorcycle ride with girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Jennifer Garner sends pulses racing as she steps out in black skirt and white top

Jennifer Garner sends pulses racing as she steps out in black skirt and white top

Kim Kardashian in ‘no rush to rejoin the dating scene’

Kim Kardashian in ‘no rush to rejoin the dating scene’
Kim Kardashian oozes vintage Hollywood vibes in Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit

Kim Kardashian oozes vintage Hollywood vibes in Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit

Johnny Depp is 'dating and in much better place’ 3 months following defamation trial

Johnny Depp is 'dating and in much better place’ 3 months following defamation trial
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher promote their new movie ‘Your Place Or Mine’ via FaceTime

Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher promote their new movie ‘Your Place Or Mine’ via FaceTime

Palace aides react to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of explosive new season

Palace aides react to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of explosive new season
Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral?

Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ of Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘dumping’ royal staff with Megxit

Meghan Markle accused of ‘dumping’ royal staff with Megxit
King Charles III ‘horrified’ by late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘unusual’ decision

King Charles III ‘horrified’ by late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘unusual’ decision

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why

Latest

view all