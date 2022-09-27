 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Fire breaks out in renowned IT business centre in Karachi

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Fire breaks out in renowned IT business centre in Karachi

A fire broke out in a towering building located in Karachi's Old City Area on Monday Geo News reported.

The Techno City building is situated on the busiest street in the city's Old City neighborhood.

Six firefighting vehicles were dispatched as soon as the fire department received the report of the fire, according to fire brigade sources. The firefighters brought the fire under control soon.

Police said the fire erupted in a warehouse of computers located on the sixth floor of Techno City. The cooling process is underway after the blaze was put out.

The plaza was evacuated and vehicular traffic from the Hasrat Mohani Road adjacent to II Chundrigar Road was blocked after the fire broke out.

More From Pakistan:

Gun attack on PTI MPA's house, police guard killed

Gun attack on PTI MPA's house, police guard killed
Sara Inam's parents reach Islamabad from Canada for funeral

Sara Inam's parents reach Islamabad from Canada for funeral
Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Azam Warsak

Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Azam Warsak
Ishaq Dar lands in Pakistan after five years

Ishaq Dar lands in Pakistan after five years
Transgender law: Senate to consult scholars, Islamic council if needed, says Sanjrani

Transgender law: Senate to consult scholars, Islamic council if needed, says Sanjrani
JIT formed to probe PM Shehbaz's purported audio leak

JIT formed to probe PM Shehbaz's purported audio leak

Unidentified men attack Nawaz Sharif's secretary

Unidentified men attack Nawaz Sharif's secretary

Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on October 9

Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on October 9
No local govt elections in Karachi for next few months: CM Murad

No local govt elections in Karachi for next few months: CM Murad
Another audio featuring Maryam Nawaz will be leaked: Imran Khan

Another audio featuring Maryam Nawaz will be leaked: Imran Khan
Murtaza Wahab resigns as Karachi administrator

Murtaza Wahab resigns as Karachi administrator

Verdict reserved in Dar's Senate membership case in ECP

Verdict reserved in Dar's Senate membership case in ECP

Latest

view all