Fire breaks out in renowned IT business centre in Karachi

A fire broke out in a towering building located in Karachi's Old City Area on Monday Geo News reported.

The Techno City building is situated on the busiest street in the city's Old City neighborhood.

Six firefighting vehicles were dispatched as soon as the fire department received the report of the fire, according to fire brigade sources. The firefighters brought the fire under control soon.

Police said the fire erupted in a warehouse of computers located on the sixth floor of Techno City. The cooling process is underway after the blaze was put out.

The plaza was evacuated and vehicular traffic from the Hasrat Mohani Road adjacent to II Chundrigar Road was blocked after the fire broke out.