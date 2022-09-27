 
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Meghan Markle keeps 'tripping on herself' with lies: 'People fact-check everything'

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are urged to stop exaggerating their ordeals.

Royally Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross believe Meghan will lose credibility if she continues to splash details about her life that she cannot prove.

"This is just another example where if Meghan was taking advice from someone who ran her PR campaign [this claims may not have been released]."

She added: "That's why big celebrities have, you know, PR companies and assistants, and things like that, running their team to make sure that these blunders don't happen."

Ms Garibaldi then touched upon the time Meghan revealed that she actually married Prince Harry the day before their official ceremony in St. George's Chapel (2018). 

She said: "It even goes back to her CBS interview when she said that they got married before they did. [Even] the priest came forward saying no, that wasn't true."

Ms Garibaldi added: "I don't know if she's exaggerating the truth a little bit to make it sound more flashy and splashy, but you got to really be careful.

"People are going to fact-check every single thing."

She then warned Meghan that "people are going to stop believing what you're saying because you keep, kind of, tripping up on yourself".

