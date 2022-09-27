Why Gauri Khan becomes frustrated with Shah Rukh Khan?

Gauri Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's habitual etiquette of seeing off his guests at the door during parties sometimes frustrated her.

During the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, the star cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives sat on the coveted seat of the show.

Karan shares, in the latest episode, as a gracious host during parties, SRK, every time walks a guest to their car.

Gauri discloses this habit at times made her annoyed. "He is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!," the actor added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991 and have three children.







