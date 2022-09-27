 
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Prince Harry to ‘become king’, not Prince William?

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Heir to throne Prince of Wales, Prince William will not become king after his father King Charles according to the predictions by French astrologer Nostradamus.

King Charles, who ascended to throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth, will abdicate and his second son Prince Harry will be the new monarch, the astrologer has predicted.

Nostradamus, in his book, had also predicted Queen Elizabeth’s death at the age of 96.

Hinting at the future of King Charles, the book has also predicted that Prince William and Harry’s father will abdicate the throne, which will then be held by his second son (Prince Harry).

Nostradamus wrote, according to interpretation, “Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A Man will replace who never expected to be king.”

The Duke of Sussex has stepped down as senior royal and moved to US with his family. He is now fifth in line of succession.

