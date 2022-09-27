 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Reuters

Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction
Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction

From an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car to costumes worn by Daniel Craig in "No Time to Die", an array of James Bond props and memorabilia are being offered at a charity auction soon as the film franchise celebrates 60 years.

The two-part sale will be held as a live auction on Wednesday and an online auction with bidding open until James Bond Day on Oct. 5 - the date the world premiere for the first film about the suave British secret agent - "Dr. No" - was held in 1962.

Leading the lots is the car used for some adrenaline-packed stunts in "No Time to Die" amid the stunning backdrop of the cave dwellings of the Italian city of Matera.

With a price estimate of 1.5 million pounds to 2 million pounds ($1.62 million to $2.16 million), it is one of eight replicas built for the movie.

"Externally it looks exactly like the DB5 that we all associate with James Bond, internally (it's) a completely different beast to be capable of all the incredible stunts and the driving that they did in Matera," Adrian Hume-Sayer, director of private and iconic collections at Christie's as well head of the James Bond sale, told Reuters.

Other lots include a signed "No Time to Die" clapperboard, with a price estimate of 5,000-7,000 pounds, as well as costumes worn by the film's cast members such as Rami Malek as villain Safin and Lashana Lynch as 007 agent Nomi.

Several outfits worn by Craig in his last outing as Bond also feature, including a tactical costume for his final scenes. It has a price estimate of 15,000-20,000 pounds.

There are also other vehicles, watches and costumes as well as props from different Bond movies.

Proceeds from the two "Sixty Years of James Bond" auctions, with a total of some 60 lots, will go to different charities.

Various events are planned to mark the anniversary as Bond fans speculate who will next play the character.

“Well, right now we’re not thinking about the next chapter yet, we’re just celebrating the release of ‘No Time to Die’ and our 60th anniversary," producer Michael G. Wilson told Reuters.

"And I think when this is over by the end of this year, next year we’ll start to think about where do we go from here.”

More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up

Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding officiant reflects on their dreamy nuptials

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding officiant reflects on their dreamy nuptials
King Charles III approves first images of the Queen for memorial stamps, Royal Mail reveals

King Charles III approves first images of the Queen for memorial stamps, Royal Mail reveals

King Charles III crest 'shockingly similar' to Cristiano Ronaldo logo: 'Disaster'

King Charles III crest 'shockingly similar' to Cristiano Ronaldo logo: 'Disaster'
Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted apart at son’s baseball game

Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted apart at son’s baseball game
Queen shunned King Charles wish for beloved Prince William: 'Put her foot down'

Queen shunned King Charles wish for beloved Prince William: 'Put her foot down'
'Frustrated' King Charles 'throws' things due to extreme 'temper' issues: Insider

'Frustrated' King Charles 'throws' things due to extreme 'temper' issues: Insider
Khloe Kardashian NOT dating Michele Morrone, rep confirms

Khloe Kardashian NOT dating Michele Morrone, rep confirms

Latest

view all