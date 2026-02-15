Travis Kelce sparks backlash after hitting fan during game for third time

Travis Kelce's harmless sport unfortunately proved to be harmful for a fan who was watching the golf match.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly struck a woman hard on the 18th hole, who was left shaken by the hit.

The staff around the golf course at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rushed to help the injured woman and Kelce soon joined them to ask her if she was alright.

The fan, who has been identified as Edenne Flinn, from Salinas, California, ensured the NFL star that she was alright, and he then signed an autograph for her.

The accident quickly went viral on social media, with fans attacking the sportsman over his neglectful shot which hurt a bystander.

Social media sleuths also brought up similar incidents happened in the past where Kelce left people "bloodied" due to his accidental shots.

One X user wrote, "Wait Travis Kelce played in a golf tournament this weekend & he hit a girl with one of his golf balls?? & all she got out of it was an autograph? & even more egregious is that it’s the 2nd time it’s happened??! He did the same thing a few years ago?"

Another added, "he should go back to the football field already," while a third joked, "bro is treating the golf court like NFL drills chill out."

On the other hand, many also appreciated the star athlete for going to check on the hurt fan right away.