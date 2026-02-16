Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson tie knot in Valentine's Day Ceremony

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson have officially tied the knot, exchanging vows in a romantic Valentine’s Day ceremony in New York City on Feb. 14.

The couple said “I do” during a low-key but star-studded wedding, marking a meaningful milestone in a relationship that began as a long friendship.

According to PEOPLE, the ceremony took place in the city they both call home, with close family and friends in attendance.

For the special day, Hawke wore a white wedding dress with a classic ball gown silhouette, paired with a lace veil and an oversized, feathery white coat that added a winter-ready touch.

Hutson kept things timeless in a black tuxedo, complete with a white shirt, vest and a floral boutonniere.

Hawke’s parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, were both present to support their daughter.

Thurman was photographed in a light blue, floor-length look with matching shoes, while Ethan Hawke wore an all-black ensemble and was seen holding his daughter’s bouquet as he walked alongside her.

He later walked Hawke down the aisle. Also attending was Hawke’s brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke.

Several of Hawke’s Stranger Things castmates were spotted at the ceremony, including Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Natalia Dyer, underscoring just how personal the celebration was for the actress.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests made their way to a reception at The Players Members Club, where the celebrations continued for hours.

The wedding comes after years of creative and personal collaboration between Hawke and Hutson.

The pair were friends for four years before their relationship turned romantic while working together on Hawke’s 2024 album, Chaos Angel.

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show in June 2024, Hawke praised the foundation of their relationship, saying, “I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best.”

Hutson subtly confirmed their engagement last year during a radio interview when Hawke was referred to as his “fiancée,” replying simply, “Yeah.”

Not long after, Hawke was photographed in New York wearing a diamond ring, fuelling further speculation.

Music has remained central to their bond.

Hutson has appeared on Hawke’s albums Moss and Chaos Angel, while Hawke features on his most recent release, Paradise Pop. 10, and even joined him on stage during parts of his 2025 tour.

Reflecting on their partnership, Hawke previously said Hutson had been “so encouraging” as she grew into her identity as a musician.

Now married, the couple’s Valentine’s Day wedding feels like a fitting next chapter for two artists whose friendship, creativity and romance have grown hand in hand.