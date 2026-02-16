James Van Der Beek's brother speaks out about actor's death

Jared Van Der Beek says he's 'heartbroken' over his brother's death

James Van Der Beek’s brother is speaking through heartbreak.

Days after the Dawson’s Creek star died at 48 following a nearly three-year battle with colorectal cancer, Jared Van Der Beek shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, opening up about the pain of losing his “person.”

“There’s a special bond that exists between brothers and two days ago, that physical bond was broken,” Jared wrote alongside a carousel of photos, including a sweet image of James supporting him at his college graduation. “I now know why people call it heartbreak when you lose someone close to you. There is a feeling of devastation and pain that runs so deep in the heart, I didn’t know it would hurt so badly.”

He described his older brother as a constant source of guidance and strength. “He was my person, the one I went to for any and all things. I’ve looked up to him since I was born. He has never failed to be there for me whenever I needed him.”

Amid the grief, Jared said he’s found comfort in seeing how widely James was loved. “He shared with an open heart and with his wise soul,” he wrote, adding, “the healing has already begun with all the outpouring of love, prayers, and support.”

He ended with a message directly to James: “I already miss your physical being and your words of wisdom over the phone… Thank you for living your life with me. I love you.”