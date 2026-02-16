‘Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin fuels new theories about finale

Caleb McLaughlin left his fans shocked after sharing his thoughts on what may have happened to Eleven at the very end of Stranger Things.

While speaking on The View, the actor was asked about the show’s final episode and Eleven’s fate.

His reply quickly caught attention, “I think she’s… gone,” he said. He then added, “I think rest in peace, Eleven.” The comment instantly set social media on fire.

Eleven, the iconic role which was played by rising star Millie Bobby Brown, has been the heart of the series since day one.

In the finale, the mom of one appeared to be giving everything to stop the dark experiments which was tied to Henry Creel, who was known as Vecna.

The scene, however, ended in a way that left people all over the world in complete shock and unsure of her ending that if she survived or not.

Fans of the famous series have been sharing their different opinions ever since, with some believing that Eleven is still alive meanwhile others think that her story ended with a powerful sacrifice.

Even some cast members have shared mixed thoughts as well, regarding the ending.

The show’s creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, also shared their thoughts on this saying that the ending was meant to stay unclear.

Fans apparently will still see familiar faces in the animated series Stranger Things Tales from 85, set between earlier seasons.

The original show is streaming now on Netflix.