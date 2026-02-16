Timothy Very dies: Indie Band Manchester Orchestra drummer was 42

Timothy Very, the longtime drummer of indie rock band Manchester Orchestra, has died at the age of 42.

The band confirmed his sudden passing in an emotional statement shared on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 14.

In the post, which featured a photo of Very performing onstage at sunset, the band expressed deep shock and grief.

“The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very,” the statement began.

They described him as “the most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life,” adding that they were still struggling to process the loss.

The tribute went on to paint a vivid picture of Very’s personality and presence, noting that he was instantly likeable and treated everyone he met with kindness and warmth.

“His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged,” the band wrote, crediting his humour and energy as a central force within what they called the “MO universe.”

They added that strangers quickly became friends around him, and friends became family.

They also highlighted his dedication to music, saying he had “an undeniable light” that matched his love for the craft he was clearly meant to pursue.

“No words can ever do him justice,” the message continued. “Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too.”

The statement closed by emphasising that, above all else, Very cherished his family.

“The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad,” the band wrote.

“We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.”

Very’s cause of death has not been made public.

Manchester Orchestra, formed in 2004, welcomed Very into the group in 2010 following the departure of their previous drummer.

Over the years, his playing became a defining part of the band’s sound.

He appeared on several major releases, including Cope and its acoustic companion Hope in 2014, A Black Mile to the Surface in 2017, The Million Masks of God in 2021, and the 2023 EP The Valley of Vision.

Beyond his work on record, Very was known for his thoughtful approach to drumming.

During a February 2022 appearance on the Drummers on Drumming podcast, he described himself as a “songwriter’s drummer,” explaining his philosophy in his own words.

“I’d like to think that after doing this for 20 years or so, whatever it’s been at this point, that I’m bringing something to the table that isn’t just drums and grooves and all that, but it’s understanding what a song should have, or could have in it, to hopefully enhance it or hopefully add something, a flavor, a feel to it.”

He added that his goal was always to leave a meaningful imprint.

“Leaving your mark on a song and feeling like, ‘Man, that’s better ’cause I played on it,’ that’s kind of what I’m always sort of circling around and hoping to reach: having an impact on a song that’s just that right thing.”

As tributes continue to pour in from fans and peers, Very is being remembered not only for his musicianship, but for the warmth, generosity and joy he brought to those around him, both on and off the stage.