Prince Harry removing ‘insensitive’ content from upcoming memoir: Expert

file footage

Prince Harry is said to be working on editing out ‘insensitive’ content from his highly-anticipated upcoming memoir after sources hinted that King Charles is waiting for the book to come out to make royal decisions.



In a recent chat with GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield cited sources telling her that the Duke of Sussex is scrambling to edit several parts in the book which he thinks might come off as ‘insensitive’ in light of the Queen’s death earlier this month.

“He is afraid that he’ll come off insensitive and he’s afraid that there will be backlash if he releases some of these stories right after the death of Queen Elizabeth as his father King Charles is trying to start his reign on a high note," Schofield said.

“We’re being told that he is hustling, trying to get some items removed, trying to work around some of the stories he’s told in his book,” she added.

Schofield went on to add that despite Prince Harry wanting to make these changes, it might be too late to if he still wants the book out by fall this year.

“That just might not be an option at this time, if he really does want that fall release date close to Christmas to get the Christmas rush, those pages may already be on the printer,” she claimed.

The comments come as Sussex fans wait with baited breath to see whether King Charles will make Archie and Lilibet prince and princess, titles that they are now entitled to as grandchildren of the monarch.