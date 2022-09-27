‘Atlas’: Ben Affleck pays visit to Jennifer Lopez on her set

Ben Affleck chose to spend some quality time with his wife Jennifer Lopez on the set of her new sci-fi film Atlas in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old singer was also visited by her child Emme.



The On the Floor hitmaker was caught up with her family and looked absolutely gorgeous as she put her glamour on display by wearing skintight jeans.

The 53-year-old singer, dressed up in a black jumper with cropped sleeves showed off her collection of silver bangles.

Jennifer completed her look by styling her glossy chestnut locks in loose waves that framed her pretty features.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Hustlers star was seen strolling alongside her 14-year-old child Emme - who uses they/them pronouns - who looked the spitting image of their mother with their hair styled in curls.

Ben, 50, followed on behind the pair in an all-white ensemble as he chatted away on the phone.

Atlas centers on an intelligence analyst who gets stranded on a distant planet and must learn to fight inside a military-grade mech suit in order to survive.

She stars alongside Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Abraham Popoola in the film by director Brad Peyton and writer Aron Eli Coleite.

Jennifer will also produce Atlas through her production company Nuyorican Productions and their deal with Netflix.



