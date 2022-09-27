King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims

King Charles III has turned a deaf ear to to the claims of his and Camilla's alleged 'secret Aussie son' Simon Dorante-Day.



Simon, who says he is Charles and Camilla's love child adopted out of royals, continues making headlines with his claims about the Britain's new king and Queen Consort Camilla's love life.

The 56-year-old engineer claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the 'secret son' of Charles and Camilla.

But, Prince William and Harry's father has seemingly shunned Dorante's claims as Charles knows that any of his statement in this regard could turn media's attention towards him.

Dorante previously revealed his plans to meet with Prince Harry and hug him, saying: 'We are both the black sheep of the royal family'.

He also believes that his wife Elvianna would have much in common with Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

Recently, he set the internet on blaze as he leaked Queen Consort Camilla’s alleged pregnancy photo. He reportedly wants a DNA to bring the truth to the public.

King Charles' alleged love child added that his children's likeness to the late Queen keeps his memory fresh. However, King Charles has not responded to any of his claims.