 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

King Charles III shuns his and Camillas alleged love child claims

King Charles III has turned a deaf ear to to the claims of his and Camilla's alleged 'secret Aussie son' Simon Dorante-Day.

Simon, who says he is Charles and Camilla's love child adopted out of royals, continues making headlines with his claims about the Britain's new king and Queen Consort Camilla's love life.

The 56-year-old engineer claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the 'secret son' of Charles and Camilla.

But, Prince William and Harry's father has seemingly shunned Dorante's claims as Charles knows that any of his statement in this regard could turn media's attention towards him.

Dorante previously revealed his plans to meet with Prince Harry and hug him, saying: 'We are both the black sheep of the royal family'.

He also believes that his wife Elvianna would have much in common with Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

Recently, he set the internet on blaze as he leaked Queen Consort Camilla’s alleged pregnancy photo. He reportedly wants a DNA to bring the truth to the public.

King Charles' alleged  love child added that his children's likeness to the late Queen keeps his memory fresh. However, King Charles has not responded to any of his claims.

More From Entertainment:

U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism
Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week
Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'

Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'
Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'

Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme
King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends
‘Atlas’: Ben Affleck pays visit to Jennifer Lopez on her set

‘Atlas’: Ben Affleck pays visit to Jennifer Lopez on her set

Corgis sales jumped record high amid Queen Elizabeth II's death: Report

Corgis sales jumped record high amid Queen Elizabeth II's death: Report
Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry

Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry
Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie
Mila Kunis gushes about ‘That '70s Show’ spinoff ‘That '90s Show’

Mila Kunis gushes about ‘That '70s Show’ spinoff ‘That '90s Show’

Latest

view all