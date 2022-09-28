 
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry: Here's why

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry

Late Queen Elizabeth had reprimanded Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, a new book has claimed.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her upcoming book titled The New Royals, talks about Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's relationship.

Nicholl says Meghan and the Queen clashed during the planning process, and the monarch scolded the Duchess during a tasting for her wedding.

The royal expert, quoting the source, said that Meghan got "quite upset" with a staff member during a menu tasting for her wedding at Windsor Castle.

"Suddenly the Queen walked in and said, 'Meghan, in this family we don't speak to people like that’”

Meanwhile, Meghan had reportedly surprised the Queen with her wedding dress as well.

