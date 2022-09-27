 
Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are expecting their first child
Recently, Bipasha Basu wrote an article for Harpers Bazaar where she revealed a bit about her baby preparations, she also penned down the changes she will have to go through after the baby is born.

Basu wrote: “Everything in our house now belongs to the baby. Everywhere is a ‘baby zone’. Nothing is just for me and Karan anymore.”

As per the actress, she has started her endless preparations for the baby. She has been maintaining an excel sheet to keep track of each and everything.

Further talking about the changes the baby is going bring in her life, Bipasha added: “I feel strongly about my career and I, baby in tow, want to get back as soon as the doctors give me a green light. Work-life balance, here I come!”

She concluded the note by saying: “My parents brought me up to be a good, responsible person. And most of what children learn comes from observing their parents. So, I hope my baby gets the best parts of Karan and me.”

According to PinkVilla reports, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30th, 2016. 

