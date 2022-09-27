Pakistan snubs India over attack on US relations

Illustration showing the flags of the United States (L) and Pakistan. — APP/ File

In recent months Pakistan-US relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar recently called on Washington to reconsider its improving relations with Pakistan.

US says "relationship we have with India stands on its own; the relationship we have with Pakistan stands on its own."

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday came down hard on India for raising unwarranted questions on Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with the United States and warned New Delhi to exercise restraint while touching on sensitive issues.



“Pakistan has a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, which has been vital in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region,” a foreign office spokesman said responding to media questions about uncalled-for remarks by the Indian minister for external affairs.

External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar recently called on Washington to reconsider its improving relations with Pakistan and was highly critical of the sanctioning of $450 million for the F-16 programme.

Jaishankar received a befitting response from the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price who said, “the relationship we have with India stands on its own; the relationship we have with Pakistan stands on its own. We also want to do everything we can to see to it that these neighbours have relations with one another that are as constructive as can be possible.’’

“We don’t view our relationship with Pakistan, and on the other hand, we don’t view our relationship with India as in relation to one another. These are both partners of ours with different points of emphasis in each, and we look to both as partners because we do have in many cases shared values, we do have in many cases shared interests,’’ Price added.

In recent months Pakistan-US relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening people-to-people and bilateral ties. Both countries are constructively engaged to maintain regional peace and security.

“India is strongly urged to respect basic norms of inter-state relations and refrain from commenting on the bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan. India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct,” the spokesman of the Pakistani foreign office said.