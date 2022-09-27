 
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of 'Fukrey'

The famous B-town couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soon getting married and the venue for their Mumbai reception has been revealed, the couple ditches 5-star hotels and opts for a 176-year old mill as their reception venue.

They are going to host two receptions; one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The venue for their Delhi reception was revealed earlier. The Mumbai reception is going to take place at a 176-year old mill which has been converted into event space. The place is now called as The Great Eastern Home.

Initially, the space was a contemporary furniture store inside the mill. Now it has been transformed into a luxury spot. This venue has conducted various parties, fashion shows, weddings and festivals.

The lovebirds; Richa and Ali have briefed to turn the spot into a pretty lavish space containing the elements that best suits the off-screen personality of the two.

Their Delhi reception is going to take place at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the oldest clubs of India, established in 1913.

As per IndiaToday, the pre-festivities will begin from 30th September onwards. The couple will finally tie the knot on October 6th. 

More From Showbiz:

Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'

Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'
Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday

Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday
Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of 'Alcoholia'

Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of 'Alcoholia'
Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai last night

Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai last night
Why Gauri Khan becomes frustrated with Shah Rukh Khan?

Why Gauri Khan becomes frustrated with Shah Rukh Khan?

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's wedding: Gerard Butler, Judi Dench amongst Hollywood invitees

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's wedding: Gerard Butler, Judi Dench amongst Hollywood invitees
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on baby preparations: 'We have done everything..'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on baby preparations: 'We have done everything..'
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh might team-up for 'Don 3'

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh might team-up for 'Don 3'
Ananya Panday to feature in Amazon Prime web series 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday to feature in Amazon Prime web series 'Call Me Bae'
Akshay Kumar to play an Archeologist in 'Ram Setu': Check out the teaser

Akshay Kumar to play an Archeologist in 'Ram Setu': Check out the teaser
Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'

Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'
Katrina Kaif visits mother's school in Madurai, grooves with students on 'Arabic Kuthu'

Katrina Kaif visits mother's school in Madurai, grooves with students on 'Arabic Kuthu'

Latest

view all