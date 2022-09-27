Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo

Tanushree Dutta claims to survive multiple assassination attempts after MeToo

Actor Tanushree Dutta claimed to have survived multiple assassination plans after her MeToo revelations.



During a recent interview, the Good Boy Bad Boy actor revealed someone tampered with her car's brakes, "I met with an accident, and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss." she told Connect FM Canada.

Further, the 38-year-old actor also claimed someone tried to poison her. "There was a maid who was, in my words, planted in my house, and I just progressively fell sick. Now, it is my suspicion that there was something being mixed in my water," the actor added.

Previously, the actor revealed that despite returning to India in 2020, people had been told not to work with me.

"I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact, signed some also, but have noticed none materialize. All of a sudden, the producers or director go in incognito mode, or sponsors drop."

"I came back in 2020, and I have lost count of how many times this has happened to me. People just get one message 'it is advisable not to work with her'. And people avoid me because they don't want to offend anyone. They like to hunt, and that is what it is for them. They are powerful and people don't want to mess with them. Nobody is going to be willing to give me a chance," she said on social media.