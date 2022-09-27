 
Christine McGuinness cuts a stylish figure in beige coat and brown leather mini skirt

Christine McGuinness turned heads with her gorgeous look as she stepped out in Cheshire to meet up with a friend on Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, 34, who recently split from her husband Paddy after 11 years of marriage looked relaxed and full of life as she opted for a stylish outfit for her day out.

Christine donned a white crew neck top with a brown leather skirt and looked smashing as ever.

The model added height to her frame with a pair of knee-high white leather boots while she wrapped up in a beige coat.

Looking in good spirits, the mother-of-three completed her look for the outing with a pair of sunglasses.

It comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed earlier this year that Paddy, 48, had split from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, with the pair 'living separate lives' for months.

Paddy has been hit by claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and the Take Me Out host was forced to deny that he'd been secretly flirting with a second star behind Christine's back.

The pair have three children - twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the pair wrote: 'We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our life personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

