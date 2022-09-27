 
Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada

A few days back, actor Yasir Hussain faced massive criticism for attending HUM awards in Canada, the actor has finally reacted to the backlash. 

One of the critics bashed Yasir in the Instagram comments section, calling him out for attending an awards abroad while calling out others for not helping in flood relief.

To this, the actor replied: “I’m here for work just like you go to work at your job.”

He further went on to say: "If others are going to places like New York and other countries, why can’t I go to Canada for work? This work runs my home and pays for my basic necessities for instance; the electricity bill."

Actress Sajal Aly also came out to support Yasir Hussain, reposting Yasir’s reply and saying: “Bilkul Sahi. (Totally right)”



