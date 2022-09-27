Chloe Grace Moretz shares her dad died during pandemic

Chloe Grace Moretz is talking about her dad's demise.

In a new interview for Hunger magazine, the 25-year-old actress reveals that she "lost my father during the pandemic."

"Not due to COVID-related issues, but there was a big amount of change in a really transformative time period," Chloë said.

"After that happened I had to go to London to start filming [The Peripheral]. And I think that working again came at the perfect time in a lot of ways."

The actress went on to recall "this wonderful full-circle moment where, by the time we got to that point, it was at the very end of production and there was this beautiful release."



"My dad and I had a very tumultuous relationship, so by the time that release happened, it was just really meaningful," she said.

"To say that these past two years have been transformative is an understatement, to say the least. I'm a very different girl than I was. I feel like a woman now."

Back in 2016, Chloë opened up in an interview with Glamour about her father leaving her family when she was 12 years old, calling it "a pretty bad experience."

"It could have rocked our family and messed us up, but it actually made us a lot tighter," she said. "My brothers bumped up into the roles of fathers and kept me in a bubble where I could live in a world that wasn't jaded and ruined."