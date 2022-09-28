 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Accountability court serves notice to NAB over Ishaq Dar's plea

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar (R) speaking to journalists. — Geo News/Screengrab
Federal Minister Ishaq Dar (R) speaking to journalists. — Geo News/Screengrab

An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday served notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over newly appointed federal minister Ishaq Dar's plea seeking the cancellation of his arrest warrants in the assets beyond means case.

On December 11, 2017, the accountability had declared the PML-N leader a proclaimed offender in a NAB reference due to his continued absence from the proceedings. The national anti-graft watchdog accused Dar of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The case was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar surrenders before accountability court

At the outset of the hearing today, Senator Ishaq Dar surrendered himself before the accountability court and submitted a petition pleading for nullification of his arrest warrants.

At this, the court issued notice to the NAB on Dar's plea and ordered him to appear before the court on October 7.

“We will hear the application for cancellation of warrants along with assets’ reference,” the judge remarked and adjourned the hearing till October 7 (Friday).

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif to chair NSC meeting on audio leaks today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to chair NSC meeting on audio leaks today
WATCH: Senate chair calls Sherry Rehman 'granny' of House

WATCH: Senate chair calls Sherry Rehman 'granny' of House
Pregnant women in flood-hit areas under threat of Hepatitis E

Pregnant women in flood-hit areas under threat of Hepatitis E
Ishaq Dar takes oath as federal minister

Ishaq Dar takes oath as federal minister
World cannot save planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal

World cannot save planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal
Police untangle mystery of Quetta tripple murder

Police untangle mystery of Quetta tripple murder
Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales from Indian criticism

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales from Indian criticism
Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to Karachi hospital

Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to Karachi hospital
Pakistan snubs India over attack on US relations

Pakistan snubs India over attack on US relations
Transgender person shot dead while travelling to Peshawar

Transgender person shot dead while travelling to Peshawar
CII says transgender law 'not in line with Shariah'

CII says transgender law 'not in line with Shariah'
Miftah Ismail, Ishaq Dar’s fates decided at secret London apartment

Miftah Ismail, Ishaq Dar’s fates decided at secret London apartment

Latest

view all