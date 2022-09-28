Accountability court serves notice to NAB over Ishaq Dar's plea

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar (R) speaking to journalists. — Geo News/Screengrab

An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday served notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over newly appointed federal minister Ishaq Dar's plea seeking the cancellation of his arrest warrants in the assets beyond means case.



On December 11, 2017, the accountability had declared the PML-N leader a proclaimed offender in a NAB reference due to his continued absence from the proceedings. The national anti-graft watchdog accused Dar of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The case was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar surrenders before accountability court

At the outset of the hearing today, Senator Ishaq Dar surrendered himself before the accountability court and submitted a petition pleading for nullification of his arrest warrants.

At this, the court issued notice to the NAB on Dar's plea and ordered him to appear before the court on October 7.

“We will hear the application for cancellation of warrants along with assets’ reference,” the judge remarked and adjourned the hearing till October 7 (Friday).