Wednesday Sep 28 2022
‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Mila Kunis opened up in an interview with Access about being ‘super nervous’ to shoot scenes with husband Ashton Kutcher on ‘That ‘90s Show’.

Kunis and Kutcher both reprise their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in the upcoming That '70s Show sequel series.

It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you. It made me super nervous,” the 39-year-old actress told Access. “Oh my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career — was to shoot with my husband on the set of '70s show. 'Cause the set is exactly the same."

“To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy," Kunis added. “We walked on set and I was like, 'Oh … this is weird.' It was really weird.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first met on the set of That '70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. The couple didn’t date until six years after the series wrapped. The two have not shared the screen since they starred in the popular sitcom. Kunis shared that she saw the whole experience of shooting scenes in a different light after being married.

“I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing and be like 'Oh my God, that's what you look like when you act,’” she said.

Kunis and Kutcher tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed two children together, Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and Dimitri Portwood, 5. 

