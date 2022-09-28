Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pictured with convicted former Met Police officer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly photographed with a former Met Police officer who was convicted of strangling his wife.

According to Daily Mail, The 51-year-old Pere Daobry was seen driving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a Range Rover as the couple travelled to London’s Euston station.

The outlet reported that the couple’s bodyguard was convicted in 2016 after he attacked his wife Sarah Jay who was a former Essex Police sergeant.

Pere called the police and confessed to his crime to escape imprisonment however his wife later committed suicide.

The bodyguard’s presence alongside the Sussexes has been raising eyebrows as the Suits alum has long advocated for women’s rights particular gender-based violence.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The outlet also quoted its source: “When you consider how outspoken Meghan is on women's issues it's quite amazing that a bodyguard with that sort of background has been employed.

“His wife Sarah went through a really traumatic time with him and I'm sure if Meghan and Harry knew the full story they wouldn't be at all comfortable with him being employed as their bodyguard.

“'It was such a shock when I saw the picture and recognised Pere instantly - he is quite tall and distinctive and he has significant scarring on his face so he's quite recognizable,” the source added.