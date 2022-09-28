 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

'Chhello Show', India's official entry to Oscars: Trailer out now

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Chhellow Show to release in India on October 14
'Chhellow Show' to release in India on October 14

Film Chhellow Show has been officially selected by the Indian Film Federation as India's official entry to Oscars, the trailer of the movies has been released today.

The film revolves around the story of a 9-year old young Gujrati boy who falls in love with cinema and gets inspired by its light, its ability of telling stories and the heroes it gives birth to. All he wants to do is watch movies the whole day. This passion gets him into trouble not only with his father but with the local police as well. He is labeled to be a thief.

Check out the trailer:

The film stars actors: Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, Richa Meena in the vital roles.

Chhellow Show is directed by Pan Nalin, who is famous for his movies; Samsara, Valley of Flowers and Angry Indian Goddesses.

Nalin’s directorial film had its first premiere at the Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival. The film has already won several awards at the different international film festivals like the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain.

As per IndiaToday, Chhellow Show is slated to release in the Indian theatres on October 14th, 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics
Sunny Kaushal receives the sweetest birthday wish from Katrina Kaif

Sunny Kaushal receives the sweetest birthday wish from Katrina Kaif
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video
Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday
Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November
Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada

Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada
Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo

Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill
Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'

Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'
Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday

Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday
Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of 'Alcoholia'

Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of 'Alcoholia'

Latest

view all