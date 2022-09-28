 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022

Earlier today, Actor Anil Kapoor paid his tribute to the Nightingale of India late Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

Anil, on his Instagram, shared a voice note sent to him by the veteran singer, he wrote: “On Lata Ji’s birth anniversary just want the world to listen to the voice note which is one of my most treasured possessions.. she was not only the greatest singer but also thoughtful, encouraging and caring…great people never forget to be great human beings…”

Lata sang so many beautiful songs for Anil Kapoor’s films namely; Saath Jiyenge, Khat Likhna Hai Par Sochti Hoon, Naina Yeh Barse and more.

Mageshkar contributed for almost eight decades in the music industry and gained the title of the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India.

On January 8th, 2022, she was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after contracting the novel COVID-19 virus. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6th, 2022.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also has films Fighter and No Entry Mein Entry lined up next, reported PinkVilla.  

More From Showbiz:

Shilpa Shetty grooves over Falguni Pathak's song with one leg

Shilpa Shetty grooves over Falguni Pathak's song with one leg
'Chhello Show', India's official entry to Oscars: Trailer out now

'Chhello Show', India's official entry to Oscars: Trailer out now
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics
Sunny Kaushal receives the sweetest birthday wish from Katrina Kaif

Sunny Kaushal receives the sweetest birthday wish from Katrina Kaif
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video
Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday
Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November
Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada

Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada
Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo

Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill
Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'

Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'

Latest

view all