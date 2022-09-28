Anil Kapoor pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022

Earlier today, Actor Anil Kapoor paid his tribute to the Nightingale of India late Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

Anil, on his Instagram, shared a voice note sent to him by the veteran singer, he wrote: “On Lata Ji’s birth anniversary just want the world to listen to the voice note which is one of my most treasured possessions.. she was not only the greatest singer but also thoughtful, encouraging and caring…great people never forget to be great human beings…”

Lata sang so many beautiful songs for Anil Kapoor’s films namely; Saath Jiyenge, Khat Likhna Hai Par Sochti Hoon, Naina Yeh Barse and more.



Mageshkar contributed for almost eight decades in the music industry and gained the title of the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India.

On January 8th, 2022, she was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after contracting the novel COVID-19 virus. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6th, 2022.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also has films Fighter and No Entry Mein Entry lined up next, reported PinkVilla.