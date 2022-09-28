 
Ed Sheeran sets major style goals as he enjoys yacht trip during Ibiza holiday

British chart-topper Ed Sheeran embracing the variety sense of styling in his wardrobe and fans cannot stop drooling over his latest look.

The singer-songwriter, effortlessly rocked the vibrant outfit as he soaked up the sun on a lavish yacht trip in Ibiza after he surprised party goers at Wayne Lineker's club during his holiday.

The Perfect hit-maker appeared to be having the time of his life as he kicked back with a group of friends as they partied on the luxury yacht Funky Town on Tuesday.

In the pictures obtained by DailyMail, Sheeran put on a stylish display in a £1,600 Versace outfit, made up of a vibrant pink and orange £920 silk shirt and matching shorts, priced at £700.

Ed wore the statement silk shirt open over a white T-shirt and completed his ensemble with a pair of white trainers.

The Perfect hitmaker shielded his eyes from the bright sunshine with a pair of round orange sunglasses and styled his rouge locks in a tousled style.

Ed, who did not appear to be joined by his wife Cherry Seaborn for the trip, appeared in jovial spirits while he flashed a huge grin.

Ed's yacht trip comes after he surprised partygoers at Wayne Lineker bar in Ibiza on Monday as he took to the stage at O Beach Ibiza to perform.

Taking to his Instagram account, Wayne, 60, documented the incredible moment as the award-winning singer, 31, sang several songs for fans.

Wayne penned to one post: 'So this just happened …I can't ha #wtf and all from the kindness of his heart @teddysphotos thank you.'

