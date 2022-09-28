Imran’s audio proves his crimes against country: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday censured PTI chairman Imran Khan after the surfacing of an alleged audio leak of his conversation with his close aide, in which he could be clearly heard talking about the "foreign conspiracy" cypher.



This clip went viral on the internet three days after the release of audio leaks involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others.

“It doesn’t hurt to know that a highly trained group of foreign-funded chaos-mongers tried to jeopardise the fate of the country because that’s exactly what they were supposed to do as they have been paid millions of dollars to spread anarchy in the country.

"However, the worrisome thing is that Imran, the traitor, has been doing it all and everyone turned a blind eye to it,” Maryam said in a tweet.

The audio clip contains a consultation between Khan and his former principal secretary, Azam Khan, regarding a diplomatic cypher that the PTI supremo has been wielding before the nation as a "foreign conspiracy" to dislodge him from the office of the prime minister.

“A 200-million-strong country remained pawned to an incompetent, cantankerous, and traitorous person (Imran Khan) for four years. He left no stone unturned in ruining the country externally and internally and the people like Saqib Nisar gave him the title of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ (truthful and honest). Is there any crime that has not been proven against him? He is himself saying ‘he has to play with the public’,” Maryam tweeted.

“If Khan is not made an example even after being found guilty of such a serious crime, then we will be held responsible for the destruction of the country,” Maryam said in another tweet.

In the latest audio clip, a voice, said to be of Imran Khan, can be heard saying: “We only have to play on this. We don’t have to name [any country]. We only have to play with this, that this date was [decided] before. “The new thing that will emerge is that the letter …”

Responding to the leak, Khan in a statement on Wednesday, said: "he had not played on the cypher as yet".

“Shehbaz Sharif leaked that audio,” Khan said while speaking to journalists after the audio leak.

“It is good that the audio got leaked, I would say the cypher should also be leaked. So that everyone should come to know how big that foreign conspiracy was.”

Khan said that he had still not played on the cypher yet, but definitely would when they exposed it.