 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Bilawal condemns Imran for holding public rallies

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Bilawal condemns Imran for holding public rallies. File photo
Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari severely criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for holding public rallies as the country faces devastating flooding.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal voiced exasperation over Imran Khan who addressed a public gathering in Gujrat on September 2, saying that Pakistan is facing the most tragic calamity of its history as one-third of the country is submerged under floodwaters.

He said that about 35 million people were affected in the country, which is one-seventh of the country's total population.

Bilawal said that the former prime minister is holding a concert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are busy organizing the concerts of the former prime minister instead of helping the flood victims, he said.

Under such circumstances, this behaviour by the PTI leadership is shameful, he added.

The PPP chairman advised them to "be human" in the first place, saying, "First become a human being, then become a politician."

