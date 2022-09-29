 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Outpouring of love for King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate shocks Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Outpouring of love for King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate shocks Harry

Prince Harry's memoir could be delayed until next year as he is rewriting parts of his book due to Queen Elizabeth's death.

Commenting on the reports why the book might be delayed, journalist Josh Rom suggested Harry is rewriting his book as he “wasn’t expecting the absolute adoration” the public expressed for his relatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended royal engagements alongside other members of the Royal family.

, Speaking on American channel NewsmaxTV: the journalist said “Prince Harry is now scrambling chapters and passages of his book because He thinks he might come across as insensitive."

He added: "He fears he might receive intense backlash from the publication of his book because he wasn’t expecting the absolute adoration from the family at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and the outpouring of love for King Charles III and also the Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as the utmost support for his brother Prince William and the Princess of Wales.”

More From Entertainment:

Latest report about Harry and Meghan's guard likely to intensify Duke's legal battle with UK authorities

Latest report about Harry and Meghan's guard likely to intensify Duke's legal battle with UK authorities

Meghan Markel's appearance on magazine cover postponed

Meghan Markel's appearance on magazine cover postponed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive first snub from King Charles III

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive first snub from King Charles III
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark makes a big decision to streamline monarchy

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark makes a big decision to streamline monarchy
'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron expecting first child with fiance

'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron expecting first child with fiance
Camila Cabello misses her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes?

Camila Cabello misses her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes?
Katy Perry and Kesha face severe criticism over Jeffrey Dahmer lyrics: Deets inside

Katy Perry and Kesha face severe criticism over Jeffrey Dahmer lyrics: Deets inside
Amber Heard hires ANOTHER lawyer for THIS reason

Amber Heard hires ANOTHER lawyer for THIS reason
King Charles III knows his time on throne may be short

King Charles III knows his time on throne may be short
Ed Sheeran sets major style goals as he enjoys yacht trip during Ibiza holiday

Ed Sheeran sets major style goals as he enjoys yacht trip during Ibiza holiday
Adam Levine and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo put on a united front amid scandal

Adam Levine and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo put on a united front amid scandal
'Better Caul Saul' returning on TV screen?

'Better Caul Saul' returning on TV screen?

Latest

view all