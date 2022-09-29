Kunal Khemu pens down the cutest wish for daughter Inaaya's 5th birthday

Kunal and Soha welcomed baby Inaaya on September 29, 2017

Kunal Khemu dedicated the cutest birthday post for daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu on her birthday, penned down a beautiful note for her on social media.

Kunal, on his Instagram, shared a picture with Inaaya, where the two could be seen sharing an adorable moment together. In the picture, the actor looks lovingly at her while she can be seen giving a wide smile to father khemu.

The Lootcase actor wrote: “Happy birthday my inni boo 5years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back.”

Saba Pataudi commented on the post, wrote: “Happy 5th Birthday to Our baby girl! Yours Saba n definitely My Jaan.”

Actors Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also dropped heart emoticons on Kunal’s post. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a lovely post for baby Inaaya.

Mother Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of the birthday girl, all dressed up to celebrate her 5th birthday. Inaaya looked super cute and the decorations also looked amazing, reported PinkVilla.