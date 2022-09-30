How Tiger Shroff almost became 'Spider-Man' in Marvel? Details Inside

Tiger Shroff spilled the beans on how he came close to bagging the role of iconic Spider-Man and a pitch to Marvel to cut off their budget.

During an interview with Connect FM Canada, A Flying Jatt star revealed, “I had auditioned for Spider-Man, I had sent them my tapes, and they were quite impressed. My pitch to them was that I’d save you a lot of money on your VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do. I was quite close to being a part of that.”

The 32-year-old hero was considered for the role; however, as per Deadline, other actors, including Matthew Lintz, Charlie Plummer, and Asa Butterfield, were also locked in for the spidey hero. However, Tom Holland bagged the role in the end.

Though, Tiger does have a link with the Spider-Man films. He acted as a background voiceover artist in the Hindi dub of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

The actor was over the moon and explained his experience, “I can’t express my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-Man movies, and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff will be coming in the much-anticipated film Ganapath.