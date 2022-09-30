 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

How Tiger Shroff almost became 'Spider-Man' in Marvel? Details Inside

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

How Tiger Shroff almost became Spider-Man in Marvel? Details Inside
How Tiger Shroff almost became 'Spider-Man' in Marvel? Details Inside

Tiger Shroff spilled the beans on how he came close to bagging the role of iconic Spider-Man and a pitch to Marvel to cut off their budget.

During an interview with Connect FM Canada, A Flying Jatt star revealed, “I had auditioned for Spider-Man, I had sent them my tapes, and they were quite impressed. My pitch to them was that I’d save you a lot of money on your VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do. I was quite close to being a part of that.”

The 32-year-old hero was considered for the role; however, as per Deadline, other actors, including Matthew Lintz, Charlie Plummer, and Asa Butterfield, were also locked in for the spidey hero. However, Tom Holland bagged the role in the end.

Though, Tiger does have a link with the Spider-Man films. He acted as a background voiceover artist in the Hindi dub of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

The actor was over the moon and explained his experience, “I can’t express my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-Man movies, and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff will be coming in the much-anticipated film Ganapath.

More From Showbiz:

Video: Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi hilarious 'Maula Jatt' banter goes viral

Video: Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi hilarious 'Maula Jatt' banter goes viral
Salman Khan sends best wishes to team 'Chhellow Show'

Salman Khan sends best wishes to team 'Chhellow Show'
Ayan Mukerji announces release dates of 'Brahmastra 2 and 3'

Ayan Mukerji announces release dates of 'Brahmastra 2 and 3'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal: 'We have a message for you'

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal: 'We have a message for you'
Ranveer Singh confirms a project with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh confirms a project with Deepika Padukone
Kunal Khemu pens down the cutest wish for daughter Inaaya's 5th birthday

Kunal Khemu pens down the cutest wish for daughter Inaaya's 5th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan lights up the iconic Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan lights up the iconic Burj Khalifa
The Legend of Hamza Ali Abbasi: The superstar returns with ‘Maula Jatt’

The Legend of Hamza Ali Abbasi: The superstar returns with ‘Maula Jatt’
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday
Shilpa Shetty grooves over Falguni Pathak's song with one leg

Shilpa Shetty grooves over Falguni Pathak's song with one leg
'Chhello Show', India's official entry to Oscars: Trailer out now

'Chhello Show', India's official entry to Oscars: Trailer out now
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics

Latest

view all