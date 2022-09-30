 
Friday Sep 30 2022
PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz on acquittal of Maryam, Safdar

Friday Sep 30, 2022

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and PM Shehbaz Sharif. File photo

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference is a huge snub to the political victimisation that was directed against the Sharif family.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz met PM Shehbaz after the Islamabad High Court overturned the convictions in the Avenfield reference.

Taking to Twitter, she said that the PM congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her and Captain Safdar's acquittal.

"I congratulate my leader, Nawaz Sharif, on the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz," said PM Shehbaz. "I hope that justice will prevail in the case against Nawaz Sharif following the evidence of judge Arshad Malik."

PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to Allah as the convictions of Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Captain (retd.) Safdar were annulled.

"I thank God that justice was served as justice was served to my daughter Maryam and my son-in-law Safdar. A dark era of political victimization has come to an end and the innocent have come out untarnished and vindicated," PM Shehbaz noted.

The PM said Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar braved the toughest circumstances with steadfastness and bravery. The PM tweeted that the court's ruling has completely destroyed the facade of lies, smears, and character assassination.

"We bow down to Allah Al-Almighty, who has blessed us with success," he said.

Maryam Nawaz also tweeted, saying she remembered her mother on this great day. 

IHC acquits Maryam, Safdar 

On September 29, the IHC exonerated Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar in the Avenfield reference, nullifying their convictions in 2018 by an accountability court.

Shortly before, the IHC had reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Maryam against the sentence awarded to her in the Avenfield reference.

An accountability court, just ahead of the 2018 general elections, slapped Maryam with a fine of £2 million and sentenced her to seven years for being “instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father” and one year for non-cooperation with the bureau — sentences which were due to run concurrently.

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to ten years in jail for possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, while Maryam's husband captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar was handed down two-year rigorous imprisonment.

