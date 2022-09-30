Commemorative Rs75 banknote available for public

Rs75 banknote issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. — SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday released a commemorative banknote of Rs75 in memory of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.



The central bank had revealed the design of the banknote during a ceremony at the SBP headquarters, Karachi, on the completion of 75 years of independence this 14th of August.

A statement issued by the SBP said that the note would be available for the general public from SBP BSC offices and commercial banks’ branches from Friday (September 30). The commemorative note is legal tender under section 25 of the SBP Act, 1956, and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan.

“This is the second commemorative banknote issued by SBP after issuance of first commemorative note issued to mark the fifty years of independence of the country in 1997,” a statement released by SBP read.

As per the statement, the themes and concepts for both the obverse and reverse sides of the banknote were developed by SBP and local artists.

The commemorative banknote has been designed to pay tribute to the leaders contributing towards creation of Pakistan and create awareness about climate change and its impact on the environment.

"The [obverse of] note has portraits of Quaid-i-Azam, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah to recognize and acknowledge their contribution in Pakistan movement. The picture of Markhor on the note’s reverse highlights our focus on environmental sustainability," the banknote reveal statement had said.