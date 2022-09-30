 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Outsider’ Prince Harry ‘swapped positions’ with Queen Consort Camilla

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry has “swapped positions” with Camilla Parker Bowles when it comes to popularity as the Duke of Sussex seemingly become an “outsider” in the royal family.

According to Andre Levin – author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, the rest of the royal family members have become closer since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals.

The author believes that Harry is now being seen as an “outcast” as once Camilla was seen as.

Angela described him as an “outsider” who has “plummeted down the popularity ladder.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Neil Sean also noted that the Sussexes’ popularity has seemed to have plummeted.

“Harry and Meghan’s popularity, allegedly, has plummeted even further,” Neil said. “Not just here in the United Kingdom, but worldwide. More so in America where they need to solidify their brand.”

“For Harry and Meghan, it’s a lot more difficult,” said Neil.

“A simple reason when you think about it is the fact that they’ve done so many things that have proven negative towards the British monarchy,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III’s coronation: Britain to bear ceremony expenses amid financial unrest

King Charles III’s coronation: Britain to bear ceremony expenses amid financial unrest

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit
Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?

Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?
Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title

Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title
Meghan Markle branded 'stupid' for making Camilla feel 'boring': 'Buffer is gone'

Meghan Markle branded 'stupid' for making Camilla feel 'boring': 'Buffer is gone'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles coronation invitation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles coronation invitation
Angelina Jolie praises ‘brave’ women of Iran amid widespread protests

Angelina Jolie praises ‘brave’ women of Iran amid widespread protests
Watch: Trevor Noah bids farewell to ‘The Daily Show’

Watch: Trevor Noah bids farewell to ‘The Daily Show’
Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to battle ‘hate’ in visit to Poland

Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to battle ‘hate’ in visit to Poland
King Charles receives disappointing news

King Charles receives disappointing news

Latest

view all