Explosion at market in Balochistan's Kohlu kills one, injures 12

A shot of the explosion site in Balochistans Kohlu. — Twitter/ @SafarKhanBaluch
  • Blast in Balochistan's Kohlu kills 1, injures 12.
  • Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove summons report on Kohlu explosion.
  • "We will not allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious purposes," he says.

A blast in Balochistan's Kohlu city killed one and injured at least 12 people, Geo News reported Friday.

The blast took place at a shop, as per initial reports.

The police said that the injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, while the site of the explosion was sealed for investigation. They said that one of the injured is in critical condition.

Several people are stuck under debris from the shop as a result of the explosion, but a rescue operation is underway, they added

The police stated that a bomb disposal squad was summoned and it will ascertain the nature of the explosion.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Education Minister Naseebullah Marri visited the DHQ hospital to inspect the health facilities.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove has asked for a report on the Kohlu explosion and directed relevant authorities to review all aspects of the blast.

"We will not allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious purposes," he said.

