Friday Sep 30 2022
William, Kate were ‘disarming’ when Miles Teller broke royal protocol

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Miles Teller recently lauded Prince William and Kate Middleton while recalling his meeting with the royals at Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

During his conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Miles recalled that he tried his best not to mess up the “etiquettes” rules associated with meeting the British royal family.

The actor said: “Right off the bat I messed up."

"You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I'm like 'I'm going in, I'm going in,'" Mike recalled.

Mike continued: “To their credit, they were very disarming. I was lost. Prince William's eyes...Kate was beautiful and cordial, but with William, I don't know, I blacked out."

The actor added: “I think he's a lifelong fan now. I was just picking up what he was putting down." 

