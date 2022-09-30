 
pakistan
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

JUI-F challenges transgender law in shariat court

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022


Transgender persons protesting in Karachi in 2013. —  Twitter/ File
Transgender persons protesting in Karachi in 2013. —  Twitter/ File
  • JUI-F appeals that the Act should be declared against Islamic Sharia.
  • Court orders October 3rd as the date for preliminary hearing of JUIF’s appeal.
  • No law can be made against Quran and Sunnah in the country, appeal reads.

ISLAMABAD: Following the footsteps of its religiopolitical counterparts in the country, the JUI-F — an important ally of the coalition government— has also come forward to challenge the transgender law in the Federal Shariat Court on Friday.

Calling the law into question, the party appealed that it should be declared against Islamic Shariah and in its appeal, it stated that "no law can be made against the Quran and Sunnah in the country."

The court has ordered October 3rd as the date for a preliminary hearing of the appeal.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act stirred controversy countrywide after the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) declared several of its provisions against the Sharia, while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also approached the court against the bill.

The law was passed by Pakistan’s Parliament in 2018 and it prohibits discrimination against transgender people in schools, workplaces and public spaces, as well as ensures their right to vote, inherit property and run for public office.

Social media users and conservative politicians accuse the law of permitting gender-reassignment surgeries, same-sex marriages, and cross-dressing. They also claim that since 2018, when the law was passed, over 23,000 people have changed their genders.

The claim that the law will allow men to change their gender to female and women to male on official documents is incorrect. 

More From Pakistan:

Soldier martyred after terrorists open fire from inside Afghanistan

Soldier martyred after terrorists open fire from inside Afghanistan
US extends $132 million debt relief to flood-hit Pakistan

US extends $132 million debt relief to flood-hit Pakistan
Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to 'immediately' convene JCP meeting as SC may become 'dysfunctional'

Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to 'immediately' convene JCP meeting as SC may become 'dysfunctional'
Fault-hit British Airways flight flies to London after repairs

Fault-hit British Airways flight flies to London after repairs
WATCH: PTI Chairman Imran Khan offers Namaz in helicopter

WATCH: PTI Chairman Imran Khan offers Namaz in helicopter
PIA issues clarification after being criticised for announcing cabin crew's dress code

PIA issues clarification after being criticised for announcing cabin crew's dress code
'No talk of US': Imran Khan's strict instructions in latest purported audio leak on cypher saga

'No talk of US': Imran Khan's strict instructions in latest purported audio leak on cypher saga
Imran Khan’s 'concocted lies conspiracy against nation’: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan’s 'concocted lies conspiracy against nation’: PM Shehbaz Sharif
UN to launch fresh appeal for Pakistan flood victims

UN to launch fresh appeal for Pakistan flood victims
Explosion at market in Balochistan's Kohlu kills one, injures 12

Explosion at market in Balochistan's Kohlu kills one, injures 12
'I have come to apologise': Imran Khan appears before female judge's court

'I have come to apologise': Imran Khan appears before female judge's court
Commemorative Rs75 banknote available for public

Commemorative Rs75 banknote available for public

Latest

view all