Soldier martyred after terrorists open fire from inside Afghanistan

Image showing a Pakistan Army soldier standing guard. — AFP/File

Terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area of Kharlachi of Kurram District.

Martyred soldier was identified as 27-year-old Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal.

ISPR says Pakistan expects that interim Afghan govt will not allow such activities in future.

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani Army soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire from inside Afghanistan a day earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.



“Own troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” said the ISPR. However, 27-year-old Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal was martyred while fighting gallantly during the exchange of fire.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities, in future,” said the military’s media wing.

The ISPR vowed that the Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthens their resolve.