 
pakistan
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Soldier martyred after terrorists open fire from inside Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Image showing a Pakistan Army soldier standing guard. — AFP/File
Image showing a Pakistan Army soldier standing guard. — AFP/File

  • Terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area of Kharlachi of Kurram District.
  • Martyred soldier was identified as 27-year-old Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal.
  • ISPR says Pakistan expects that interim Afghan govt will not allow such activities in future.

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani Army soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire from inside Afghanistan a day earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

“Own troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” said the ISPR. However, 27-year-old Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal was martyred while fighting gallantly during the exchange of fire.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities, in future,” said the military’s media wing.

The ISPR vowed that the Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthens their resolve.

More From Pakistan:

US extends $132 million debt relief to flood-hit Pakistan

US extends $132 million debt relief to flood-hit Pakistan
Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to 'immediately' convene JCP meeting as SC may become 'dysfunctional'

Justice Isa urges CJP Bandial to 'immediately' convene JCP meeting as SC may become 'dysfunctional'
Fault-hit British Airways flight flies to London after repairs

Fault-hit British Airways flight flies to London after repairs
WATCH: PTI Chairman Imran Khan offers Namaz in helicopter

WATCH: PTI Chairman Imran Khan offers Namaz in helicopter
PIA issues clarification after being criticised for announcing cabin crew's dress code

PIA issues clarification after being criticised for announcing cabin crew's dress code
'No talk of US': Imran Khan's strict instructions in latest purported audio leak on cypher saga

'No talk of US': Imran Khan's strict instructions in latest purported audio leak on cypher saga
Imran Khan’s 'concocted lies conspiracy against nation’: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan’s 'concocted lies conspiracy against nation’: PM Shehbaz Sharif
UN to launch fresh appeal for Pakistan flood victims

UN to launch fresh appeal for Pakistan flood victims
Explosion at market in Balochistan's Kohlu kills one, injures 12

Explosion at market in Balochistan's Kohlu kills one, injures 12
'I have come to apologise': Imran Khan appears before female judge's court

'I have come to apologise': Imran Khan appears before female judge's court
Commemorative Rs75 banknote available for public

Commemorative Rs75 banknote available for public
PM Shehbaz, Hamza's money laundering case adjourned till October 8

PM Shehbaz, Hamza's money laundering case adjourned till October 8

Latest

view all